Darville Calls For Urgency Over Acklins School Issues

SENATOR Michael Darville has urged the government to “move with a sense of urgency” to resolve Acklins Central High School’s issues.

The Progressive Liberal Party spokesman on health and education claimed the Department of Environmental Health Services had highlighted the campus’ several health and safety issues in a letter and the party was advised that school buildings were “condemned as unfit for occupation.”

He added: “This crisis did not develop overnight but was brewing over time with conditions gradually deteriorating. This latest crisis reflects poorly on the government as careless, reactionary and unfocused.

“I call on the ministers of public works, education and health to resolve this crisis, including the immediate relocation of those students and secure a permanent school building for the affected students and the community of Central Acklins.”

When contacted about the claims, Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson admitted to The Tribune yesterday that the high school had “numerous health and safety concerns” based on information received.

According to the union president, the concerns have been ongoing for “a very long time”, but not addressed. She said teachers and students have endured conditions she described as unsafe and unsanitary including a deteriorating physical plant. She claimed education officials can not even furnish the school’s teachers with operating toilets.

She said that the Department of Environmental Health Services did an assessment of the school’s environmental problems.

“The department has also provided recommendations as to how these health hazards can be corrected,” Mrs Wilson said. “Instead of the government increasing travel expenses for themselves and their families they can use the money to repair schools in Acklins and all around the Bahamas.

“It’s a shame that in 2020 parents, teachers, students have to demonstrate and fight for simple things like a toilet seat, urinals, sinks to wash hands after students and teachers use the toilet. A new septic tank and soak-away is needed. When will education for our students in the Family Islands be taken seriously? I urge the Ministry of Education to make the relevant repairs immediately.”

Mrs Wilson added the school’s virtual classroom is “not working properly” and students are losing hours of teaching.

For his part, Mr Darville pointed out that students went to social media to draw public attention to “their plight”.

Director of Education Marcellus Taylor and Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd could not be reached up to press time for comment.