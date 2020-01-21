Post-Dorian Assistance Means Entrepreneurs Will 'Bee' Fine

An initiative to train Bahamians in the production of honey and other bee-related products has received a much-needed post-Hurricane Dorian boost.

The category five storm inflicted major losses on young beekeepers who had entered the programme, a joint effort between the Ministry of Grand Bahama, Inter-American Institute for Cooperation of Agriculture (IICA) and the Bahamas Development Bank (BDB), just as they were preparing to expand their operations into the export market.

Many beekeepers lost all their hives, inventory and equipment, forcing them to restart their businesses entirely. The IICA and Mann Lake Ltd, a bee supplies distributor in Hackensack, Minnesota, heard of their plight and offered support to assist the young entrepreneurs with their recovery.

Shacara Lightbourne, the IICA’s acting country representative and technical specialist, presented a group of apiarists with the donated hive supplies. The group included the Grand Bahama Beekeeper’s Co-operative, which was formed by participants of the Apiary programme.

The initiative, which began in in 2017, offered training and, ultimately, financing to young people, resulting in the establishment of several businesses that produce bee-related products.

The multi-million dollar market for honey, pollen, bees wax other bee-related products offers Bahamian entrepreneurs an opportunity to get into business with a nominal investment.