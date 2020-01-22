Charged With Death Threats

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old Freeport man was arraigned on several serious offences, including making death threats and assaulting a police officer.

Antwaun Outten, a resident of Watergate Apartments, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

He is charged with assaulting a police officer. It is alleged that on January 20, the accused assaulted Police Constable 3706 Thurston while he was executing his duties at Central Police Station.

Outten was also charged with making threats of death against PC Thurston.

He was also charged with disorderly behaviour.

Outten was not represented by an attorney. He pleaded guilty to the charge of disorderly behaviour, but pleaded not guilty to the other two charges.

The accused was denied bail on the death threat charge.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson adjourned the matters to March 25. Sentencing was also adjourned until that time.