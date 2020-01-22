Elective Surgeries Back On At Pmh

ELECTIVE surgeries at Princess Margaret Hospital will resume today, according to Health Minister Dr Duane Sands.

Procedures were canceled by health officials earlier this week due to overcrowding at the public hospital, compounded by boarders, bed and nurse shortages.

The health minister has previously said the issue of bed shortages will not be resolved until emergency care services at the Elizabeth Estates and South Beach clinics have expanded and renovations at PMH’s emergency department have been completed.

Still, this is not the first time elective surgeries at PMH had to be suspended.

In the past, surgeries at the hospital have been postponed due a malfunctioning air-conditioner and most recently, malfunctioning sterilisation equipment.