Npba: Giants Rout Rebels 99-56, Eagles Nest Nip The Pirates 88-87

THE Commonwealth Bank Giants continued their winning streak as they highlighted the New Providence Basketball Association’s doubleheader at the AF Adderley Gymnasium on Monday night.

In the feature game, the Giants routed the Patmor Rebels 99-56 to push their win-loss record to 12-0. The loss dropped Patmor to 2-8. And in the division II opener, the Leno Eagles Nest escaped with a close 88-87 decision over the Asphalt Maintenance Pirates.

Giants 99, Rebels 56

This one was over before Patmor could get started as Commonwealth Bank raced out to a quick 26-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and they went on cruise control the rest of the way.

The Giants led 45-12 at the half and 73-31 at the final break at the end of the third. Adam Johnson, shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 6-for-10 from the three-point line in 15 minutes and 31 seconds, led a balanced scoring attack for Commonwealth Bank with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and as many block shots. Jeffery Henfield had 19 points, four assists and a pair of rebounds and steals, while Jackson Jacob netted 14 points with four rebounds. Michael Bain Jr added nine points with five rebounds, five assists and two steals, Antwan Bevans had eight points and eight rebounds, D’Shon Taylor had seven points, four rebounds and two assists and Renardo Baillou chipped in with seven points, three rebounds and three assists.

In a losing effort for Patmor, Martin Conliff connected on a game-high 27 points, hitting 11-for-25 from the field, 2-for-7 from behind the three-point arc and 3-for-7 from the charity stripe as he played the entire 40 minutes of the game. Jason Cambridge helped out with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals and Tyrone Sands Jr had 12 points and five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as no other player scored more than five points.

Eagles Nest 88,

Pirates 87

With 28:40 seconds left on the clock, Johnacy Augustin scored a layup to lift Leno to victory. It came after Tyrell Butler’s basket to cut their deficit to 87-86 with 38:20 on the clock.

Augustin finished with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and as many steals, while Butler had 21 points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals as well to pace the Eagles Nest, who improved to 6-5.

Jonaldo Joseph scored a game-high 24 points on 5-for-18 from the field, 1-for-4 from the three-point line and 13-for-16 from the foul line in 30:19 minutes. He also had 13 rebounds.

Donte Deveaux helped out with 15 points and 12 rebounds and T-Shad Cornish had six points and six rebounds.

For Asphalt Maintenance, who fell to 6-4, Jefferson Oliver had 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Antonio Hanna also had 14 points with three rebounds. Uriah Rolle also had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Joshua Sweeting chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds, Kamal Murphy and Dewhone Murray both helped out with eight points and three rebounds and both Marcian Higgins and Nikeil Simon each finished with six points and five and three rebounds respectively.

TONIGHT

7pm - Breezes High Flyers vs

Triple K Stampers (DII)

8:30pm - Uptown Cuts

Specialists vs BIBT Great

Whites (D1)

Friday

7pm - TMT Giants vs Sports

Centre Elites (DII)

8pm - Fort Charlotte Defenders

vs UB Mingoes (D1)

9pm - BIBT Great Whites vs

Discount Distributors Rockets

(D1)

Saturday

7pm - Sun Oil Rockets vs

YES Giants (DII)

8pm - Abaco Strong NPBA vs

Uptown Cuts Specialists (D1)

9pm - Leno Regulators vs

JD’s Seafood Shockers (D1)