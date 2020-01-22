Time To Open Debate On Abortion, Urges Priest

By SYANN THOMPSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

DEBATE needs to begin on abortion so that arguments of those supporting and opposing the issue can be heard, said one religious leader.

Father James Palacious, an Anglican priest, said while he is pro-life, he understands that there ought to be a national discussion on abortion legislation.

“Life is sacred and it just shouldn’t be snuffed out, even the unborn child has some inherent rights,” said Father Palacious.

On the other hand, Father Palacious said that in extreme circumstances affecting the mental health and well-being of a woman, abortion may need to be taken into account.

“Again, a woman also has certain rights and I could see where I could easily agree with abortion under certain circumstances—for example when you are dealing with rape and incest. Why should a woman have to be subjected to that for the rest of her life, to look at a child that is a product of rape or an extremely incestuous relationship? Any of these things should be factored into a national debate on the topic,” he told The Tribune.

He was contacted after The Tribune reported concerns from Dr Leon Dupuch, the immediate past head of Princess Margaret Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, about the number of women coming to the hospital after an attempted abortion goes wrong, a problem he tied to Cytotec use.

At least one pharmacy visited by a Tribune investigator in the Over-the-Hill area recently was happy to hand over Cytotec - even though it should only be given after a doctor’s prescription is received. The drug is used for managing heavy bleeding after birth but it can also be used to safely induce an abortion.

In response, activist Alicia Wallace claimed that legislation restricting women’s access to abortion is what has driven them to obtain such drugs, as she is advocating that abortion laws be changed.

As the law stands, there can be abortions under certain extreme medical emergencies, and according to Father Palacious it is sad that women who cannot see a doctor are forced to go the black-market route. He also said that it is no secret that doctors have been conducting illegal abortions.

“You have abortions under medical situations, we all know that when these doctors take people in, they are not strictly medically determined, but it is a woman making a choice. The truth is many of the people who can afford it, get abortions, others who can’t afford it go to those same pharmacies, that’s a serious thing; where you can go and buy this pill without prescription and do abortions, that’s serious and doing it without medical supervision,” said Father Palacious.

He believes it will take level-headed people on both sides of the debate to come together and discuss the issues relating to abortion in the country. He said, “You have meetings, you have discussions, you have scientific approaches, you do your studies and present certain things to the public. Have debates and town hall meetings of the pros and cons. Let the pro-life and pro-choice people come together, in a non-controversial way and agree to disagree.”