Woman In Hospital After Being Shot By Armed Robber

A WOMAN is in hospital after she was shot by an armed robber outside her home, police said.

Shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, a woman had just arrived at her home on Jumbey Drive, Golden Gates, when she was approached by an armed man who shot her before running away. She was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.