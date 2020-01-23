21-Year-Old On Murder Charge

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man was charged yesterday with murdering another man in the Carmichael Road area last week.

Jermaine Griffin was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with murdering Jacquelin Francois on January 13.

According to police, shortly after 7pm on the date in question, Mr Francois and a group of men were standing on the side of Montgomery Avenue off Carmichael Road, when the occupants of a black Toyota Passo pulled up and opened fire in their direction, injuring one man before speeding away.

Paramedics were called to the scene; however, the victim was pronounced dead on scene. No one else was injured during that incident.

Griffin was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to a later date for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.