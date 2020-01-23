Bail Denied To Man, 31, Accused Of Causing Harm

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A GRAND Bahama man was charged in the Freeport Magistrates' Court yesterday in connection with a video that was posted on social media of him allegedly punching another man.

Wayne Garnett Barr Jr, 31, of Coco Plum Street, Pioneers Loop, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson, charged with causing harm.

It is alleged that on January 19, the accused attacked Carlos Gibson.

Barr, who was represented by attorney Wendell Smith, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Sergeant Veron Rolle informed the court the defendant should be denied bail as the offence for which he is charged prohibits the Magistrates' Court from granting bail.

Mr Smith, however, wanted the judge to use her discretion by granting his client bail, as Barr has never had any previous matters or convictions, and is a young “industrious” individual in the community.

He also suggested the court could impose bail conditions, and order the accused not interfere with his alleged victim.

However the judge said she was constrained by the law.

“I am a prisoner to the law and bail is denied. I must follow the law,” she told Mr Smith.

Barr can apply to the Supreme Court for pre-trial release.

The matter was adjourned to March 25 at 11am.