Free Fruit To Push Healthy Kids Diet

THE Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, announced yesterday the launch of a pilot programme to help encourage healthier eating habits among young people.

The initiative, 100% SMART Fruits for Kids, will focus its efforts at the Centreville Primary School, where students and faculty members will be provided with fresh, healthy fruits twice a week for six weeks.

“Today is a pivotal day in the lives of our youth who are the driving force of our future,” said Health Minister Dr Duane Sands at yesterday’s launch.

“Numerous studies show that early indicators of chronic disease begin in youth. Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables is associated with decreased risks of many chronic diseases including heart disease.

“Through this initiative, it is hoped that even at an early age, the partnership will demonstrate that the students of Centreville Primary School have developed a heightened sense of awareness of making informed choices about what they eat.”

He continued: “And (so), the Ministry of Health along with the Ministry of Education will closely monitor this pilot programme as this initiative has the potential to be the commencement of a larger long-term commitment to increase the consumption of fruits and healthy snack alternatives in all of our schools.”

According to officials, more than 400 people, inclusive of students and teachers, are expected to benefit as result of the pilot programme.

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference, Tamika Taylor, of Foodie Co, said it is her hope that other sponsors will join in support of the cause.

“It’s a pleasure to partner with the (Ministries) of Health and Education. We commend all efforts of our stakeholders as they have already begun the great work in helping our country have access to food,” she told reporters yesterday.

“…But, we hope that corporate Bahamas and private sponsors will come on board as we finish and complete the pilot, (so) that we’ll be able to extend this into the schools on a long term.”

“We have some international bodies like the World Health Organisation and the Pan American Health Organisation who also provides funding for programmes such as this. So, we hope that the success of the programme, the pilot will aid in that.”

Dr Sands also reiterated similar comments in his address, noting that “the Ministry of Health cannot do it alone” in the fight against unhealthy habits in the country.

Last year, the government implemented a sugary drinks ban at public health care facilities in the country.

With only 15 percent of the population eating the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables, the health minister is urging Bahamians to make more healthy lifestyle choices.

He said: “Following the results of the 2019 Steps survey, we have greater insights into our nation’s NCD (non-communicable diseases) summary. Based on the initial findings as it relates to fruits and vegetables, only 15 percent of the population aged 18 to 69 eats the recommended five or more servings each day.

“With our increased intake of added salt, sugar and less than 50 percent of Bahamians drinking the recommend eight glasses or more water each day, most families in our country are being significantly and negatively affected by preventable NCDs.

“… (So) along with our partners, we encourage all Bahamian residents from the young that we are highlighting today to the senior pearls to continue to make lifestyle choices that will contribute to increasingly good health for years and generations to come.”