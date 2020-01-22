Pedestrian Killed In Collision With Car

By EARYEL BOWLEG

POLICE are warning drivers to be careful on the road after a female pedestrian in New Providence lost her life in a traffic collision on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened shortly 8pm when a man driving a silver Honda Fit south on Farrington Road off Boyd Road lost control of the vehicle, colliding with the woman who was walking.

The injured woman was transported to hospital and later died. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is assisting police with the investigation.

Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Superintendent Shanta Knowles urged motorists not to use devices while driving that distract them and adhere to the road regulations and speed limit.

“They have a responsibility to, of course, themselves, not only to their passengers, but to everyone who is using the road and so we encourage people to drive within the limits - the speed limits are... posted on our streets. We encourage people to pay attention to the road signs and be careful when there are pedestrians. We want everyone to arrive at their location, their destination, as safely as possible,” she explained.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department are continuing investigations into the traffic fatality.