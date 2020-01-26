Man Dies After Abaco Traffic Accident

A man is dead after a traffic accident on Abaco in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 2am, the man was driving a Chevrolet Van south on Ernest Dean Highway, in the vicinity of Schooner Bay Resort, when he lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

He sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Marsh Harbour Medical Facilities, where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic Department officers will travel to Abaco to continue the investigation into this matter.