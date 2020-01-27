Thousands Hit By Water Breakdown

By Leandra Rolle

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THOUSANDS of homes in Eastern New Providence were left without water yesterday after a major supply pipe fractured caused the road to collapse around it.

Families woke up to discover there was no water for bathing, toilets or cooking and the situation remained like that throughout the day as Water and Sewerage teams carried out urgent repairs. The break in supply occurred on Prince Charles Drive near Sammy’s restaurant around 1am yesterday.

According to an area resident a driver was travelling on Prince Charles Drive when he drove into the sink hole. Shortly afterwards, another motorist crashed into a Bahamas Power and Light utility pole near the site in their attempt to avoid landing in the hole, the resident said.

“The water started first because all of sudden, something gone bang and like that then the road get flooded and all (my yard) was underwater….(but) not my house,” said Ferdinand Sherman.

“And after the water happened, the cars was speeding up and down the road. Then after that, couple of cars fall in the hole (and) about two or three fall in the hole.

“Then after that, the other car what knocked (my) fence down, he come from down the (opposite) way and he was speeding and he hit the lamp pole down….They walked out without a scratch on them. Not a scratch on them.”

Having lived in the area for over 30 years, Mr Sherman told The Tribune he never experienced anything like it.

“I ain’t sleep last night. Only me, my wife and my daughter live in this house. My daughter 19 and we been here over 30 years… I thought the first time I heard it, I thought someone had buck up you know, but someone said the pipes twist.”

Speaking at the scene, a BPL representative told The Tribune: “What happened (is) a vehicle struck one of our high-tension poles, resulting in the pole being broken and we had to repair it…. But, all of BPL’s power is back on.”

Last night Water and Sewerage Corporation officials issued a statement which read: “Around 1am this morning, The Corporation’s System Control began receiving alarms from its SCADA system along with reports from the public regarding heavy flooding along Prince Charles Drive, just west of Popeye’s Chicken. Corporation personnel were alerted and responded, securing the roadway and shutting down the supply along Prince Charles Drive to prevent any further flooding. This has resulted in low water pressure and no water to customers in Eastern New Providence.

“Repair teams mobilized shortly thereafter and commenced their excavation works. The failure was the result of a longitude crack/split along a length (20-feet) of installed 24-inch PVC transmission main.

“Our teams have completed their repairs and commenced the restoration of water supply around 4pm today. Customers should note, it will take a few hours for normal water pressure to be fully restored to all areas including extreme ends of the system and elevated locations.

“Clean up and temporary road repairs are presently underway and the roadway will be reopened this evening.

”The Corporation apologies for all inconvenience caused and appreciated the patience and understanding of our customers as we effected our repairs earlier today.”