Attempted Murder Charge

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A man was charged with attempted murder and firearm possession in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Nigel Forbes, 42, of No 16 Bradfield Lane, was charged with attempted murder and three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear.

The accused was not required to enter a plea to the charges.

Forbes was also charged with possession of a firearm while committing an indictable offence. He pleaded not guilty to that offence.

The matters stem from the incident that occurred last year at Out to Sea Restaurant. Forbes was remanded in custody until April 20, 2020 when the matters will be heard at 11am.