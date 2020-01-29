Here's Where Money Talks

EDITOR, The Tribune

Reference your editorial today 21st January 2020, “The Law Must Be Upheld. “ As they say in Internet Cryptography, FOTFL or Fell on the floor laughing.

Most countries in the world would not elicit such a response, but here, where money talks, the law invariably walks. Back under Hubert Ingraham’s last watch, he frustratingly would threaten, that if the POLICE did not close the “webshops” down, then he would legalize them. Not long after that, under his former partner’s watch, web shops were legalised.

This country, dubbed by a friend of mine as “the land of the waving palm”, has a long and colourful history of money talking and the law walking. Perhaps the most notorious of these being Carlos Lehder who it is said bought the country, prompting a newspaper headline of “Nation For Sale”.

Regrettably with such high priced abortion pills, there will be enough cash margin there to keep the authorities at bay, and after enough stories are told of mother and child deaths, the State will again succumb to an “not fit for purpose” government agency, and it will legalize surgical abortion to counteract an uncontrollable black market. And the church will be quiet or ignored again.

MONKEEDOO

Nassau

January 21, 2020