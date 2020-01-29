Shooting Is Year’S First Murder For Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama recorded its first murder for 2020 when a young man was shot dead on Tuesday evening in the “Ghetto” area of Freeport.

Police have several people in custody assisting them with the homicide investigation, Superintendent Brian Rolle told reporters Wednesday morning at the scene of the shooting on Weddell Avenue.

Supt Rolle, the officer in charge of Grand Bahama’s Central Detective Unit, said that sometime around 7pm on Tuesday, officers received reports of gunshots being heard in the area of Weddell Avenue, near Dragon Plaza apartments.

On arrival at the scene, he said a male was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshots to the body.

According to Supt Rolle, the victim was in his late twenties.

“EMS personnel was called and took the male to hospital, where a short time later he succumbed to his injuries. Police are actively investigating this matter,” he said.

“The Ghetto” is a known hot spot for crime, and Supt Rolle said that the area is frequently patrolled by police. He said police did not know the motive for the shooting.

“Those who find themselves to be involved in this type of activity, this is not a game; it is not a movie, it is reality and when you shoot someone and kill that person they don’t come back.”

He warned: “The RBPF will pursue these persons with all efforts to try to bring these matters to close. We would like the community to be our partners to make sure we bring these persons to justice. These kinds of things cannot go on unsolved.”