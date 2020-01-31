Pair Accused Of Stealing $233,000 From Atm Outlets

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old security guard was remanded to prison yesterday after denying allegations he used his job to steal $233,000 from multiple ATM machines over the last four months.

Travis Seymour denied stealing $233,100 from five First Caribbean International Bank (FCIB) ATMs scattered across New Providence from October 2019 to just last week via his job at a security firm.

And after doing so, it is alleged he laundered the thousands of dollars and ended up in possession of bedroom, front room, and dining room furniture, as well as three flat-screen televisions, all of which represent the proceeds of crime.

Samantha Gilbert, a 30-year-old banker, was also remanded to prison yesterday after she denied conspiring with Seymour to commit the offence of stealing by reason of employment, then stealing $62,790 from FCIB's Harbour Bay ATM machine.

The pair further denied allegations they knowingly entered into an arrangement that facilitated the acquisition of the proceeds of crime by or on behalf of another person.

It is also alleged they laundered the $62,790.

Concerning Seymour, it is alleged that between October 22 and November 22, 2019, he stole $72,440 from FCIB's Pirates of Nassau ATM. He also allegedly took $14,850 from that ATM between November 21 and December 10 of that year.

Then sometime between December 2 of last year and last week Monday, he allegedly stole $3,300 from FCIB's ATM at the Shell gas station on the Tonique Williams-Darling highway.

It is also alleged that sometime between December 13, 2019, and last Tuesday, the Blue Hill Road south resident stole $73,670 from FCIB's ATM in the Shell gas station on Prince Charles Drive.

Between January 3 and January 16 of this year, Seymour allegedly stole $48,870 from FCIB's ATM at the Straw Market. Sometime between January 9 and last week Tuesday, Seymour also allegedly stole $20,000 from FCIB's Coral Harbour ATM.

Seymour further denied three additional counts of money laundering. It is alleged that between October 22, 2019 and last Friday, he knowingly possessed one Sonos speaker system and one 75-inch Philips television that represent the proceeds of crime.

It is further alleged that between those dates, he knowingly possessed one 65-inch LG television; one 55-inch LG television; one dark-coloured front room set; one dining room set; and two bedroom sets that all represent the proceeds of crime.

Given their not guilty pleas, Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes adjourned the matters to Monday. Bail was denied and they were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.