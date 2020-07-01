Re-Opening Dates For Day Care Centres And Pre-School

BEGINNING July 16, all registered pre-schools and day care centres will be allowed to reopen, according to the Ministry of Education.

These facilities are allowed open for the purpose of sanitation from June 29 until July 5.

On July 6, all pre-schools and day-care centres, registered under the law, are permitted to commence student registration.

On July 13, all pre-schools and day-care centres will receive new guidelines for operation. These will be in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines for for these facilities inclusive of measures provided by health authorities and environmental health sanitation guidelines.

Those requiring further information are invited to contact the Pre-School and Day Care Centre Office at 394-4831/2, from 8am–4pm on weekdays.

The guidelines established for the re-opening of private independent pre-schools and day care centres will be available for review as of July 13 on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page and website: ministryofeducationbahamas.com.