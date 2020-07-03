Three Accused Of Assault

By Farrah Johnson
TWO teenagers and a man were remanded to prison on Friday to await trial after they were accused of assaulting three men last week with a deadly weapon.
Jemsley Hypolite, 18, Bryan Morely, 19, and Mario Elliot, 33, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney after they were accused of using a handgun to assault Bryant Tinker, Andrew Nerenal and Iavon Dorsette on June 30.
The three accused denied the charges and the matter was adjourned to September 1 for trial.
Bail was denied and the men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.
They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.
