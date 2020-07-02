Time We March And Be Outraged: Pm’S Wife Calls For Public Response To Help Cut Shootings

By EARYEL BOWLEG

PATRICIA Minnis said the community should be “outraged” and march in the wake of recent shootings that have wounded young children.

Mrs Minnis, wife of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, was asked about children getting caught in the crossfire - following last week’s shooting of a two-year-old girl and the death of a ten-year-old girl from gunfire.

“We need to be outraged about that,” said Mrs Minnis, who heads the Office of the Spouse.

“There’s a lot of things that we seem to be outraged of but that is so important for all of the community to gather. We need to march for this. We need to really tell our young men who are killing themselves and who are killing innocent people to stop. They have to stop because they don’t want it happen to their mother, their sister.”

She added: “This child was being held by her grandmother in her lap when she was shot and... (that could) be your mother, your daughter and so we have to get to them and stop them. And by every which means we have to get to them.”

Da’Nyla Roberts was shot in Eleuthera on June 27 and is now suffering kidney failure due to her injuries. Her mother Dwainelle Guillaume, 23, said the child needs to go abroad as soon as possible for proper treatment.

The family was previously seeking blood donations as the child suffered internal organ damage to her lungs, spleen, kidneys, liver and bowels. The family is trying to raise the necessary funds to transfer her to a US hospital.

“For right now, we don’t know what exactly she needs but her kidneys are failing so I can’t say that’s it’s going to be a transplant or a surgery or whatever,” Ms Guillaume said. “But we don’t know yet until she gets in the States so they can do the proper treatment to find out what’s really going (on).

“. . . We have to come up with the funds in full in order for her to be accepted into the hospital.”

While presenting care packages to the Nurses Association of the Bahamas yesterday, Mrs Minnis made a public appeal for donations yesterday for the little girl.

She said: “I’d like to appeal to the public to please if you have an extra $20 or whatever donate it (to the family) so that she could get the kidney transplant that she may need. Please in any way. I know we are dealing with hard times for many of you who are not working but just maybe you could forgo maybe the nails money.”

The child was shot by a stray bullet while sitting in her grandmother’s arms on their porch shortly before 10pm on Saturday on Baby Johnson Lane in Hatchet Bay. She was airlifted to New Providence for treatment.

The incident comes after the death of 10-year-old Lorencia Simmons Walkes - a fifth grader of Sybil Strachan Primary School. She died on Sunday June 7, more than a week after she was shot in the Carmichael area.

The 10-year-old was among the three people shot on May 29 when occupants of a gold coloured vehicle approached a group in front of a home at Belville Circle off Iguana Way shortly after 1pm, police said. Officers said three men exited the vehicle armed with firearms and fired gunshots at the group.