Two Charged With Cultivating Marijuana

By Farrah Johnson

A man and woman were charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday with cultivating marijuana.

Stancheh Tianardo, 26, and Shanice Butler, 20, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with the cultivation of Indian Hemp after officers found seven marijuana plants at their residence on June 19. They were also accused of being in possession of dangerous drugs on the same day.

During the hearing, Tianardo and Butler denied the allegations and the matter was adjourned to September 7 for trial.

The accused were each granted $3,500 bail with one person to stand surety for them in the interim.