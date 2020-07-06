Family Islands Return

TOURISM attractions, excursions and tours will be permitted to resume operations on all Family Islands effective today, the Office of the Prime Minister reminded in a press release. Facial masks and physical distancing protocols are mandatory, OPM stressed.

On the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama, tourism attractions, excursions and tours may resume operations Monday, July 13. The re-opening of attractions, excursions and tours is part of the phased re-opening of the country’s tourism sector. Commercial international travel resumed on July 1.