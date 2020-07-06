Family Islands Return

TOURISM attractions, excursions and tours will be permitted to resume operations on all Family Islands effective today, the Office of the Prime Minister reminded in a press release. Facial masks and physical distancing protocols are mandatory, OPM stressed.
On the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama, tourism attractions, excursions and tours may resume operations Monday, July 13. The re-opening of attractions, excursions and tours is part of the phased re-opening of the country’s tourism sector. Commercial international travel resumed on July 1.
Comments
Bahamasbound 3 hours ago
The 7 day COVID test to arrive mandate is entirely too short. COVID test results take 3-5 days and longer. Impossible to book airline flights with overnight requirement to meet the 7 day mandate. A 14 day mandate should give enough time to test, receive test results, make and confirm travel arrangements, and travel.
thps 9 minutes ago
The good thing is that the flights are very flexible now, not sure how much more flexible though. Hopefully, you can book and canal if things don't work out easily.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID