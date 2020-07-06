Jamaican 'Hitman' Is Captured In Grand Bahama Hotel

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A REPUTED Jamaican “hit man” was captured and arrested at a hotel in Lucaya, Grand Bahama on Wednesday.

The man, according to Bahamian authorities, is a notorious fugitive with ties to a known gang in Jamaica known as No Dollars No Cents and is a known contract killer from August Town, St Andrews, Jamaica.

According to police reports, shortly after noon on Wednesday, a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Rapid Response and Security Intelligence Branch in Grand Bahama, went to the Victoria Inn Hotel on Midshipman Road, where they arrested a male Jamaican national.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that the “hit man” – who is suspected of being connected to a number of murders in Jamaica - is believed to have entered The Bahamas for the purpose of a contracted murder.