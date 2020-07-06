Two Men Face Murder Charges

By FARRAH JOHNSON

TWO 35-year-old men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court with murdering another man last week. Marcello McKenzie and Jamaal Armbrister appeared before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis yesterday charged with the death of Godfrey Sawyer on June 28.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 11pm that night, a man was standing on the porch of his residence on Jackson Street, Nassau Village when he was approached by two men. Police said when an argument ensued, one of the men produced a handgun and shot the victim. The two suspects then left the scene in a white bus, fleeing in an unknown direction.

When Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene, they pronounced the male unresponsive. Acting on information, officers from an Operations Unit in the Pinewood Gardens area observed a bus fitting the description. A short chase ensued which ended in two 35-year-old men being arrested, police said.

During the hearing, McKenzie and Armbrister were not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to September 30 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and the accused were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Service in the interim.