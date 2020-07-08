35 Doctors Get Warm Welcome Into Their New Lives

ELIZABETH Turner, daughter of attorney Edward Turner and former leader of the opposition Loretta Butler-Turner, has successfully completed her course of study in medicine.
She graduated this past weekend from the University of the West Indies School of Clinical Medicine and Research, Bahamas along with 34 other Bahamian doctors.
The medical oath swearing ceremony took place at Government House on Sunday. Ms Turner will undertake her medical internship at Princess Margaret Hospital. Upon completion, she plans to pursue postgraduate studies in paediatrics.
Ms Turner studied at St Andrew’s high school in New Providence and the University of Western Ontario in Canada before pursuing her medical degree.
At Sunday’s ceremony, Governor General Cornelius A Smith told graduates that their success is the result of the commitment and sacrifices of the Bahamian people.
“Translated into financial terms, your five-year training and education compute to an estimated three-million-dollar investment by the citizens and residents of this Commonwealth of islands,” he said.
The Governor General stated that the 35 graduates, of whom some 80 percent are female, are being entrusted with the future of healthcare delivery in The Bahamas.
“Some of you are the first in your family to become doctors. I can feel your parents’ and guardians’ hearts bursting with pride today. I share in their joy.”
He told the new doctors that their profession is rooted in the ideals of compassion, empathy, confidentiality and a commitment to improving the lives of others.
He said these are ideals that nurture and cement the relationship between a patient and his or her doctor.
Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr Hubert Minnis told the graduates that when they take the oath, they are agreeing to demonstrate complete honesty and discipline throughout their entire career.
“As you examine a patient, you might find that the patient has what is classified as a terminal illness such as stage four cancer. It is your job to tell them the truth; you cannot withhold that information from them,” Dr Minnis said.
“But it is also your job to give them hope. Yes, you must explain to them that they have stage four cancer, but you can recall individuals who have been in similar situations but have gone on to live for a long, long time.”
Comments
tribanon 5 hours, 56 minutes ago
Only 6 of the 35 new doctors are men, all standing at the back. Not good!
Those of them who do not hail from the political elite and/or wealthy families are going to have many years of financial hardship ahead of them and face many abuses at the hands of politicians throughout their career. Equally not good!
Hoda 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
Similar numbers persists across other professions to be honest.
moncurcool 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
Look again. There are 7 males.
TalRussell 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
No more evidence proof of a picture to have captured at the steps colonialism on the Eve the other side The Colony's 47th's founding Comrade Father Pindling, and Great Grandfather Milio B. Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
joeblow 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
I thought the PHA just let a bunch of doctors go due to budgetary constraints, but now we have a new crew coming in? How come??
Hoda 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
I believe they stated that those drs' had one year internships and the most of the persons "let go" meant that their contracts were not renewed or they were not taken on as residents or whatever the correct language is. But dont know if that was everyone's story
moncurcool 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
That was my same thought. They just let 43 go saying budget but yet bringing on 35? Hmmm.
joeblow 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
@moncurcool... not just 35, but 35 with far less experience and during COVID- 19! Really smart decision makers in this government!
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
What happened to their mask. When doc said when one leaves their car they are required to have on a mask or they would pay a fine.
bahamianson 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
They should all be fined .
moncurcool 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Where is the Commissioner of Police and the Compliance unit? $200 fine needs to be imposed on all them immediately!! Want to enforce keeping off the beach but not enforce the GG, PM, and medical doctors not wearing mask. Stop the selective enforcement Mr. Commissioner of Police.
