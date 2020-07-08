35 Doctors Get Warm Welcome Into Their New Lives

ELIZABETH Turner, daughter of attorney Edward Turner and former leader of the opposition Loretta Butler-Turner, has successfully completed her course of study in medicine.

She graduated this past weekend from the University of the West Indies School of Clinical Medicine and Research, Bahamas along with 34 other Bahamian doctors.

The medical oath swearing ceremony took place at Government House on Sunday. Ms Turner will undertake her medical internship at Princess Margaret Hospital. Upon completion, she plans to pursue postgraduate studies in paediatrics.

Ms Turner studied at St Andrew’s high school in New Providence and the University of Western Ontario in Canada before pursuing her medical degree.

At Sunday’s ceremony, Governor General Cornelius A Smith told graduates that their success is the result of the commitment and sacrifices of the Bahamian people.

“Translated into financial terms, your five-year training and education compute to an estimated three-million-dollar investment by the citizens and residents of this Commonwealth of islands,” he said.

The Governor General stated that the 35 graduates, of whom some 80 percent are female, are being entrusted with the future of healthcare delivery in The Bahamas.

“Some of you are the first in your family to become doctors. I can feel your parents’ and guardians’ hearts bursting with pride today. I share in their joy.”

He told the new doctors that their profession is rooted in the ideals of compassion, empathy, confidentiality and a commitment to improving the lives of others.

He said these are ideals that nurture and cement the relationship between a patient and his or her doctor.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr Hubert Minnis told the graduates that when they take the oath, they are agreeing to demonstrate complete honesty and discipline throughout their entire career.

“As you examine a patient, you might find that the patient has what is classified as a terminal illness such as stage four cancer. It is your job to tell them the truth; you cannot withhold that information from them,” Dr Minnis said.

“But it is also your job to give them hope. Yes, you must explain to them that they have stage four cancer, but you can recall individuals who have been in similar situations but have gone on to live for a long, long time.”