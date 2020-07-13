Freeport Pizza Hut Staff Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Pizza Hut in Freeport is closed until Wednesday after a member of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Pizza Hut said employees exposed to the staff member are in self-isolation.

“A team member from our Pizza Hut on the Mall has tested positive for Covid-19 and per health authority guidelines is in quarantine and receiving treatment as needed,” the post said. “All employees exposed to the team member have been identified by the Ministry of Health and are in self-isolation. The health and well being of our team members and customers is our number one priority, especially in these uncertain times. As a precaution, we temporarily closed the restaurant for sanitization by professionals.

“We have worked closely with the Ministry of Health and have followed all recommendations leading to a safe reopening on Wednesday, July 15th 2020. We thank you for your continued support.”