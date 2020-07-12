Funding For Students To Study Abroad Put On Hold

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE Ministry of Education has announced that it will not give new scholarships for international studies for the 2020/2021 year due to funding constraints. This includes scholarships to the University of the West Indies, among other institutions.
In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said: “The public is also advised that other matters affecting the ministry’s decision included the free tuition initiatives at the University of the Bahamas and the Bahamas Technical Vocational Institute, the tuition commitment to current awardees, and the need to support Bahamians who seek admission to independent local tertiary institutions.”
Massive deficit spending in light of the COVID-19 crisis has prompted the Minnis administration to impose budget cuts across the government.
“The public is further informed that the delayed receipt of required documentation from overseas universities, emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in a severe backlog of incomplete applications, thus hindering the timely consideration of them by the Scholarships Committee,” the Ministry of Education said.
“One of the greatest impediments impacting the decision to institute a moratorium has been the delay in the sitting of the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations (BGCSE), due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These BGCSE results constitute the basis by which scholarship awards are determined.
“It is also recognised that the present economic circumstances being encountered by many families may minimise the opportunities for parents and guardians to secure the balance of the funding needed to support their children while overseas. Additionally, as expressed by the minister of education, there is a need for reform of the scholarship system. It is important that awards are made in accordance with national priorities, and that students return to the Bahamas to repay the Bahamian taxpayers who have borne the cost of their education.
“With these matters for consideration, it was determined that a one year moratorium was the best course of action for the Ministry of Education. Contractual obligations to existing students will be honoured.”
Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said last week that UB will enrol more than 6,000 people in the fall semester, the highest in the institution’s history.
Comments
tribanon 11 hours, 50 minutes ago
Evidence of more tightening by government on its spending of precious hard currency that's no longer flowing into our country other than by way of additional government borrowings which is like loading tons of lead on board an already sinking ship.
thephoenix562 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
Yet the wider public demands more spending.
The_Oracle 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
And no cuts aside the Breakfast and lunch buffet in the house.
thps 6 hours, 44 minutes ago
hey its not like they make a big deal and posted it on their budget website as a major cut.
https://bahamasbudget.gov.bs/media/fi...">https://bahamasbudget.gov.bs/media/fi...
...oops
TalRussell 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
I want on the record and let the record PopoulacesOrdinary at large POA so reflect that. the only ones not caught up in a COVID-19 financial crunch, is members elected to The House, the politically appointed, on the government payrolled workers, the judiciary, and of course, Comrade Grocer Rupert's 24-pack rolls toilet papers division. Just couldn't make this stuff up. Just, couldn't. Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
