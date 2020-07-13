Staff Face Probe After Video Shows Court Party

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

TOP judiciary officials are investigating a video of people - some who appear to be court staff - staging a party in a courtroom.

In a 30 second clip that spread on social media last week, several women are seen on cell phone video gyrating to dancehall music and holding beverages in what appears to be a courtroom at the Magistrates Court complex on Nassau Street. Several men are also seen dancing in the clip.

A statement by Chief Justice Brian Moree and Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt on Friday said the behaviour does not reflect the standards and professionalism of court staff.

“The Office of the Judiciary is aware of the video circulating on social media showing persons dancing and socialising at an event which is said to have occurred in the Magistrates Court Complex on July 9, 2020,” the statement said.

“In response to this, we wish to advise that an internal enquiry into this incident has been launched to determine what actually occurred in the Magistrates Court building, and the facts and circumstances surrounding the events which are partially captured on the video. Appropriate action will be taken in line with the conclusions of the enquiry.

“It is apparent that the individuals in the video are not wearing facial masks and are not complying with the physical distancing requirements. Some of the persons who can be seen on the video appear to be members of the court staff while others do not appear to be employed by the judiciary. The scenes shown on the video do not reflect the standards and professionalism of the members of the court staff in discharging their duties to the public.

“We are cognizant of the importance of preserving the decorum of court buildings and the dignity and fairness of all court proceedings. For these reasons, we regard the incident shown as a serious matter which requires our urgent attention and action consistent with maintaining public confidence in the administration of justice.

“Within the judiciary, our diligent efforts to reform and modernise the court system in the Bahamas will continue. We trust that the results of our endeavours will become apparent to the Bahamian public over the next three to six months as we execute a series of new initiatives in the delivery of justice to all persons in the Bahamas.”

This is not the first time a video of people appearing to breach Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ COVID-19 regulations has gone viral.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force launched disciplinary hearings involving a marine after a video allegedly showed RBDF officers dancing at a pool party last month. However, attorney Wayne Munroe is trying to prevent the proceedings from taking place, telling The Tribune that even if his client was the person in the video, disciplinary proceedings infringe on her freedom of association.