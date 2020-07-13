Staff Face Probe After Video Shows Court Party

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
TOP judiciary officials are investigating a video of people - some who appear to be court staff - staging a party in a courtroom.
In a 30 second clip that spread on social media last week, several women are seen on cell phone video gyrating to dancehall music and holding beverages in what appears to be a courtroom at the Magistrates Court complex on Nassau Street. Several men are also seen dancing in the clip.
A statement by Chief Justice Brian Moree and Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt on Friday said the behaviour does not reflect the standards and professionalism of court staff.
“The Office of the Judiciary is aware of the video circulating on social media showing persons dancing and socialising at an event which is said to have occurred in the Magistrates Court Complex on July 9, 2020,” the statement said.
“In response to this, we wish to advise that an internal enquiry into this incident has been launched to determine what actually occurred in the Magistrates Court building, and the facts and circumstances surrounding the events which are partially captured on the video. Appropriate action will be taken in line with the conclusions of the enquiry.
“It is apparent that the individuals in the video are not wearing facial masks and are not complying with the physical distancing requirements. Some of the persons who can be seen on the video appear to be members of the court staff while others do not appear to be employed by the judiciary. The scenes shown on the video do not reflect the standards and professionalism of the members of the court staff in discharging their duties to the public.
“We are cognizant of the importance of preserving the decorum of court buildings and the dignity and fairness of all court proceedings. For these reasons, we regard the incident shown as a serious matter which requires our urgent attention and action consistent with maintaining public confidence in the administration of justice.
“Within the judiciary, our diligent efforts to reform and modernise the court system in the Bahamas will continue. We trust that the results of our endeavours will become apparent to the Bahamian public over the next three to six months as we execute a series of new initiatives in the delivery of justice to all persons in the Bahamas.”
This is not the first time a video of people appearing to breach Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ COVID-19 regulations has gone viral.
The Royal Bahamas Defence Force launched disciplinary hearings involving a marine after a video allegedly showed RBDF officers dancing at a pool party last month. However, attorney Wayne Munroe is trying to prevent the proceedings from taking place, telling The Tribune that even if his client was the person in the video, disciplinary proceedings infringe on her freedom of association.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 11 hours, 53 minutes ago
When will people learn not to record themselves doing stupid stuff? Dummies. Lol...
tribanon 11 hours, 41 minutes ago
Bullshiit, of course it reflects the appalling lack of standards and professionalism of court staff, and there's the video evidence to prove it.
Besides, the public well knows that Moree and Ferguson-Pratt preside over a kangaroo court system. It's why both of them have been so ineffective in effecting any major changes for the better. Neither of them has the ability to fire anyone in our court system and its common knowledge that many should be dismissed for a host of very good reasons in addition to this latest video that has gone viral.
Moree has proven himself useless. He picked up the "Sir" from Minnis for agreeing to serve as CJ but has delivered nada in return for the Bahamian people.
JackArawak 11 hours, 13 minutes ago
Das we people
tell_it_like_it_is 9 hours, 27 minutes ago
I hope those judges give out the $700 and $2,000 fines to the court staff for breaking the rules. Or do the rules only apply to joggers and people selling coconuts?
thps 9 hours, 18 minutes ago
only the people toting water at the pump.
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
that's only if they broke the rules. If people had just been milling around noone would have said anything. The issue appears to be that someone was dancing. But that's how people dance at parties, I guess HR has to send out a list of dance donts before socials
Clamshell 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
... don’t hold your breath.
Clamshell 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
“ ... an internal enquiry into this incident has been launched ...”
What complete and utter bullshit. In the entire 47-year history of the Bahamas, no “internal enquiry” into miscreant behavior in a government office has ever amounted to a hill of beans and it won’t this time, either. And The Tribune, like everybody else, will just forget about it over time.
Proguing 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
A court room? I thought that was some kind of strip joint.
tribanon 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
I always wondered why that one court room had a floor to ceiling pole.
bogart 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Standards and professionalism in court.
Weeeelllllll......monkey onkle.....!!!!!!! ...all dis coming from people examing all da evidence of the ACCUSED people in Court an getting paid salaries for it......AND then sentencing the guilty .....whichinin dey with their knowledge, nationally acclaimed knowledges, praised by many nationally proclaimed experts nationally, expertise......putting prisoners..into a HELLHOLE nationally called Foxhill Prison condemning the accused guilty they evaluated guilty.....prisoners under the their Govt Custody down known for decades by themselves.... to condict themselves to.... S$%^ into a bucket...!!!! ...and to live in jail cells like sardines....conditions condemned by international observers.!!!!!!!!
The system which for year after year for decades which wid da highest standards and professionalism....will so far seems continue while the dancing just done ......lil boys caight smoking joint getting jail and lifetime record ...etcetc...to have persons found guilty sentenced to serve day after day after day dey Court sent them to prison room.........prisoners ...daily human body finctions....condemned to s$%%^.....defecate into a state provided bucket.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
If they were not working, and they were having a party when they were off. I do not see anything wrong.
The woman was a big woman and the strips really showed up. When doc took the picture with the Doctors they did not have on mask.
Some may call the dancing bad dancing, but that can of dancing seems to be very common.
tribanon 44 minutes ago
You obviously were disrespectful cheap trash yourself in your day.
hrysippus 1 hour ago
What a storm in a teacup. The courts cannot be held in any lower esteem than most people who have had the misfortune to have to visit them already hold them. A little qwerking would actually have brightened up the procedures last time I had to appear in the Traffic Court.
