Bail Denied To Man Accused Of Throwing Acid

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A 20-year-old man who was accused of throwing acid on a woman during an altercation last year was denied bail in Magistrates Court yesterday.

Audley Martin was charged with causing harm and using a corrosive substance to harm Alanda Curtis on June 10, 2019. He was further charged with assaulting Kevin Hanna on January 10, 2020. During the hearing, Martin insisted he had acted in self-defence in both cases. As a result, Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes recorded not guilty pleas for the charges and adjourned the matter to September 21 for trial.

Martin was denied bail and taken into custody in the interim. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.