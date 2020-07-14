Major Roadworks Set For Long Island

MAJOR road works will be carried out in Long Island in the coming weeks.

According to the island’s MP, Adrian Gibson, various inspections have taken place over the past few months along Queen’s Highway to assess and determine the civil works required for upcoming road repair.

Mr Gibson said major road paving will be carried out in sections of the main Queen’s Highway. A $4.3m contract for the project was awarded to Bethell’s Trucking and Heavy Equipment Ltd. This is the first phase of the road paving exercise.

In an effort to better the driving experience, sections of the main Queen’s Highway in central and north Long Island, and various sections in the south, will also be re-surfaced - Seymours to Clarence Town - using hot mix asphalt, Mr Gibson said.

“The road surface is in poor condition due to potholes, edge erosion and alligator cracks,” he said in a Facebook post. “Moreover, I have requested additional works to main and side roads and Minister of Works Desmond Bannister has given me a pledge that the contractor will remain on the island until the bulk of the works have been executed.

“During these works, 117 stop signs, 122 curve signs, 92 speed limit signs and 26 settlement signs will be erected across the island. GPS markings were established along the Queen’s Highway for settlement signs and at the intersections of all known public roads (for future reference). Given the location of the sea walls at the curve on Queen’s Highway in Salt Pond, and given the serious accidents that have occurred there in recent years, roughly 400 feet of guard rail be installed adjacent to the end of the sea wall to avert such collisions and possible loss of life,” he said.