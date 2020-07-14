The Ministry of Health revealed on Tuesday that there are three new cases of COVID-19.
Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, speaking at the Ministry's press conference said the new cases are a woman from New Providence with travel history and two men from Grand Bahama. All three cases are at home in isolation.
The total number of cases is now at 116 with 13 of those active.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Dahl-Regis also said that children under the age of 10 are not required to take a COVID test when traveling to The Bahamas.
Is every "doctor" in this country a complete moron? Children who are asymptomatic will spread the Chinese Virus without even knowing it because they touch EVERYTHING, and we all know majority of U.S children don't wash their hands!
We've had 12 CONFIRMED cases in SIX days with limited testing in the country, imagine what the numbers would look like if we had mass testing. Grand Bahama has less than 200 swabs on the island, it's been over 7 months since the Chinese Virus was first discovered, it is inexcusable why we still don't have enough test kits!!!
Minnis, Dahl-Regis, and the rest of the crayon eaters at the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Tourism must resign IMMEDIATELY and all should be sent to Sandilands, if not then ship all these buffoons out of the country and send them to Red China where they can happily lick the boots of their Chinese Master aka Xi Jinping!!!
CLOSE OUR BORDERS NOW!!!
Economist 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
These numbers are going to take off. We are hardly doing any testing. We are still under 0.7% of the population tested. We are one of the most backward nations in the world.
I understand that she is not testing everyone and is trying to save the tests. Buy some more tests.
She has no idea what is going on.
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
If you count all the illegal haitian immigrants currently residing in our country thanks to our previous "leaders" not having any balls, then we are currently under 0.2% of the population tested!
Economist 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Please bring Dr. Sands back!
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
Dr. Sands was useless during this pandemic, but I would easily prefer him over the Wonder Dummies aka Minnis and Dahl-Regis as our Minister of Health. Sands is wicked but at least he knows how to communicate!!!
