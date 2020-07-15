Monument Unveiled In Tribute To The Victims Of Dorian

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister Peter Turnquest encouraged the Grand Bahama Port Authority to complete the clean-up of communities in Grand Bahama, gently telling an audience during a ceremony yesterday that there remains too much debris on the island.

He was speaking as the GBPA unveiled a monument in memory of those who died from Hurricane Dorian.

"The unveiling of this monument cements the fact that our recovery demands a unified approach," he said. "We are in this together. And we will get through this together. So forgive me as I just nudge the GBPA and its partners just a little to redouble their efforts to complete the clean-up of our communities on the island. Too many streets in my community here, just up the street remain littered with boats, debris, poles and wire, hampering the rebuilding effort and indeed the mental recovery of residents. I humbly ask that we complete this project which will go a long way towards the recovery. We need our airport, at least one of them back in operation as soon as possible. The temporary facility is working but far from adequate."

Those attending were gathered at the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge. Thirteen people in Grand Bahama have been confirmed dead because of the storm. Nine bodies have been identified and 22 people are still reported missing. The official Dorian death toll is 74, with the majority of those deaths coming from Abaco.

Mr Turnquest said many who died were his friends and that he knows some who are still missing.

He said: "This occasion pays tribute to those who died as a result of Hurricane Dorian. It reminds us not only of their loss, but also of the tremendous effort and courage the surviving families and friends have had to bear as they carry on and rebuild their lives and properties.

"We want them to know they are not forgotten also and their strength is symbolised in this monument. As we travel in the area after today, this monument will celebrate each and every life claimed or destroyed by Dorian. This moment and the monument will highlight our resilience and determined drive to carry on for those who did not make it. Their fight to navigate the historic winds and water is now our fight to build stronger communities in their honour."