$20,000 Grant Funding For Beekeepers Affected By Dorian

BEEKEEPER entrepreneurs on Grand Bahama severely affected by Dorian received $20,000 grant funding from the government to help rebuild their apiary businesses, State Minister for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson announced on Friday.

Additionally, approval has been granted for full renovation and upgrade totaling some $300,000 at the Ministry of Agriculture Building, downtown, Freeport, to accommodate the GB Beekeepers Cooperative Society and its 17 members.

According to Mr Thompson, the apiary owners suffered major devastation last September during the storm that destroyed their beehives and products.

“That was a major set back for the young entrepreneurs, and the government has decided, through the Office of the Prime Minister, to provide a small business grant for $20,000 for the Beekeepers Cooperative Company because we recognize a number of these young people, with individual businesses, were part of the cooperative,” he explained.

Minister Thompson noted that government is also providing a location at the MOA Building to house the cooperative.

Work is expected to start in the next two weeks and should be completed by Fall. “Once completed, it would serve as their home base to sell their wares and build their industry,” the minister added.

Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Michael Pintard said they are also considering making land accessible to apiary entrepreneurs.

“The MOA has made several commitments with respect to the Apiary industry. We fully intend through a lease arrangement to enter into an agreement with the Apiary association so they will able to set up their operation,” he said.

Mr Pintard noted that the location identified at the MOA building will be one of several locations, including the BAIC complex for them to sell their products.

The government, he said, is also ensuring that these and other local Bahamian producers are supported by the local business community.

“We encourage members of the tourism sector to embrace products being produced. Government has recently agreed that 40 percent of all agricultural products that are going to be sourced by wholesalers, retailers, hotels, and other agencies presently importing those items, they must now get 40 percent of those from local producers in terms of honey products, as well as non-food agricultural products, must come from Bahamian producers,” he said.

Minister Pintard said government agencies that spend on agriculture products are also now mandated by Cabinet to spend 75 cents of every dollar with Bahamian producers.

“So, this has just exploded on the market for agriculture producers in general and apiary producers or businesspersons. We are pleased to be a part of this initiative to help provide space immediately, and land in the not too distant future and also sponsor a series of online courses that can further help develop the sector,” he said.

State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Management, and Reconstruction Iram Lewis commended Minister Thompson for playing an instrumental role in getting the apiary initiative started on Grand Bahama.

He said that his ministry will support wherever they can. “They encountered a major disaster as a result of Dorian, and Minister Pintard at the MOA is providing a resilient structure that will go a long way in putting them in a resilient environment,” he said.

Tyrie Moss, chairman of the GB Beekeepers Cooperative Society Ltd, said they are very grateful to the government for providing grant funding to assist them in rebuilding their industry.

He said they have 17 members and are looking for new members.

“We had individual businesses in our cooperative who lost everything, not just businesses, but homes. And with the strain on the government resources, you have lived up to and continue to work with us, and we greatly appreciate it.”

Mr Moss believes that food security and investing in youth are so important. “We have to take it from the bees; we can’t give up; and we have to build back stronger and better,” he said.