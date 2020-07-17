Hospital Policy On Seeing Newborn Babies Is 'Cruel'

By RASHAD ROLLE

A PRINCESS Margaret Hospital policy preventing parents from seeing their newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit is "unusual and cruel," says Alicia Wallace, director of the human rights group Equality Bahamas.

She said many NICUs around the world have implemented strict COVID-19 policies that protect the health of everyone while allowing babies to experience the long-term benefits that come with spending time with their parents, including "reduced stress and increased likelihood of babies gaining weight."

One mother who spoke anonymously to The Tribune yesterday said not seeing her children feels "unnatural and agonising".

"It's rough, there are moments when I'm in tears for an hour or so at time and just crying hysterically," she said. "Your rational mind can know they're safe and where they need to be but as their mother, not having access to them, I don't even know how to describe it."

She said she has seen her children for about 15 minutes since they were born three weeks ago.

"The nurses and doctors are compassionate and as wonderful as they can be but the directive clearly comes from someone above them," she said.

"If they require me to take a test, I would take the test. We're not the only country in the world that's dealing with this, after all this time surely there should be some recourse that a person can take where we can get there safely, there has to be some sort of end game that we're working towards. This is not only detrimental to them but to us as well. What other country is opening up to the United States right now? How can we do that but we can't show humanity to let parents see their children?"

"The current policy at Princess Margaret Hospital is unusual, cruel, and needs to be revised," said Ms Wallace. "Mothers have made it clear that they are grateful to hospital staff, especially doctors and nurses, for their care. They know the policy is coming from PHA. They need to meet and care for their babies. They deserve to know what is happening, why and, at the very least, be told when they will be able to see their babies who, at this time, need extra care.

"On behalf of NICU parents, we demand communication from the PHA to explain the rationale of the excessive restrictions and provide a timeline or set of conditions upon which the circumstances will change. We are particularly aggrieved that borders are open to people traveling from high-risk cities and restrictions in public places have been significantly relaxed, but parents are denied the opportunity to see their babies requiring extra medical care. Further, they have not been offered mental health support.

"COVID-19 has already complicated pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting, and it is the responsibility of the PHA to ensure that mothers and newborns are not caused further harm. Women are forced to give birth or endure surgery without the support of a loved one. Having a baby in need of specialised medical attention in NICU is an unexpected development. Denial of the right to see their babies is an act of undeniable cruelty that affects both parents and babies. Skin-to-skin contact can help keep babies warm, regulate babies' breathing and heartbeat, produce more breast milk, reduce stress, and create a bond between parents and babies."

A PHA representative did not provide comment when contacted yesterday.