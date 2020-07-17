Potcake Gets A Home - Thanks To Good Samaritans

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL years after his home was destroyed by a fire, local street philosopher Locksley “Potcake” Thompson now has a place to sleep peacefully at night and live comfortably thanks to good Samaritans.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, Potcake said he was grateful for the many people who helped him get his home rebuilt.

“This came to (because) a young man saw my (story in The Tribune),” he said.

An appeal was launched on GoFundMe to help raise funds to rebuild the fire damaged home, he added.

After being left homeless since the incident, Potcake said he was excited to move into his newly built home last Friday.

“I’m happy (especially) when you been living in my situation. Like when it rains, you don’t get wet no more and and then you don’t have to worry about the rats crawling over you and the centipede crawling over you when you’re sleeping. I thank God.”