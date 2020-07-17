Two Fined For Drug Possession

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

An ex-convict who claimed he was selling marijuana because he could not find a job was fined $500 in the Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Ryan Brennan, 28, was charged with dangerous drug possession with intent to supply after officers seized 1.5 ounces of Indian Hemp from him on July 16.

He pleaded guilty in a hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes and was fined $500 or three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The court heard that officers proceeded to Brennan's residence around 1pm that day. When they arrived, they approached the defendant and informed him that they would be conducting a search in reference to dangerous drugs and firearms. During their investigation, officers found a yellow bucket with18 silver foil wraps outside the residence.

When given an opportunity to speak during the hearing, Brennan told the magistrate he only sold the drugs because he was "trying to make a living". He explained that he had just been released from prison after spending six years on remand for a charge of armed robbery. Brennan also said he was trying to find a job, but no one would give him one so selling drugs was "the only way (for him) to make a couple (of) dollars."

Renaldo Bullard, 25, also appeared before Magistrate Forbes on Friday. He was charged with marijuana possession with the intent to supply after officers seized 3.5 ounces of Indian Hemp from him on July 16.

Prosecutor Lincoln Mckenzie said when officers approached the defendant that day, he threw two clear baggies which both contained a quantity of suspected marijuana on the ground. He was subsequently arrested. In an interview with police a short time later, he admitted to the offence and told the officers he had a smoking habit.

During the hearing, Bullard said he had got in a "little mix up" and asked the magistrate for mercy because he had a young child at home that he "wanted to go back home to." In response, Magistrate Forbes fiend Bullard $500. Still, he warned him if he failed to pay the fine he would spend three months in prison.