Pair Arrested For Breaking Saturday Night Curfew

NEW Providence police arrested two men for breaching the 10pm curfew on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly after midnight, officers from the Operations Unit while patrolling Claridge Road noticed a black vehicle being driven. The officers’ suspicion was aroused and the vehicle was stopped. When the occupants of the car were asked their reason for being out during the curfew and whether they were granted permission, they were not able to give a satisfactory answer, police said, and the men were taken into custody.

Police have also issued a reminder to fish and roadside vendors that selling seafood on the roadside is currently prohibited.

“Persons wishing to do so require a permit from the commissioner of police,” the RBPF said. “Fishing is only allowed for personal consumption or to be sold to wholesale distributors during this time. Persons found in violation may be arrested and prosecuted and their goods confiscated.

“Police also wish to remind persons wishing to do business as roadside vendors, must have the requisite permits. Persons found in violation may be arrested and have their goods confiscated. Vendors are encouraged to become fully compliant before setting up on any road or highway as we will be fully enforcing these laws,” police said.

Police have also reminded the business community that COVID-19 emergency orders prohibit bars from opening during this period.

If a liquor store allows patrons to drink and socialise on site, they effectively have become a bar and violate the order and will be asked to close.

Liquor stores remain open for takeout or delivery if not allowing themselves to become bars, the RBPF said.