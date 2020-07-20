Emergency Medical Technician In New Providence Tests Positive For Covid-19

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has reported that an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) operating out of New Providence tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms.

There is no history of travel and exposure points toward community-based spread. The Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health is carrying out ongoing contact tracing in this regard.

To date 10 persons connected to the EMT have been placed in quarantine. PHA ambulances and the impacted EMS locations have been professionally cleaned and sanitised. EMS services continue as usual and may be contacted by calling 911/919.

The public is reminded to utilise the service of EMS for emergencies only, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The PHA is urging the public to pay attention to all public health announcements, public service announcements and updates regarding health and hospital services during this time.