Police Hold Haitian With Three Passports

A HAITIAN man was arrested on Saturday morning after he was found with $11,000 in cash and three passports, police said.

According to a police report, shortly before 7am police received information about a man at the Leonard Thompson International Airport in Abaco who presented himself for security screening. The man was found with more than $11,000 in cash and three Haitian passports, police said.

“He was unable to give a satisfactory account of how he came to be in possession of the items,” police said. “He was arrested and taken into police custody.”

Police are also looking for several suspects responsible for three separate armed robberies which occurred on Friday.

In the first incident, police were told that shortly after 8am a man was at his residence on Taylor Street, Nassau Village when he was accosted by two men, one armed with a handgun, who robbed him of cash and a cell phone.

In the second incident, shortly after 2pm, three men, one armed with a handgun, accosted a woman while outside a business on Prince Charles Drive. However, the woman screamed and frightened the robbers who then fled east on Prince Charles Drive.

In the third incident, shortly before 4pm, two men, one armed with a handgun, entered a business on Malcolm Road and robbed the cashier of an undetermined amount of cash. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigations into these matters continue.