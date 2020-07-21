20 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that there are 20 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the Ministry, six of the new cases are in New Providence, 10 are from Grand Bahama and two are from Cat Island. There is no confirmation of where the two remaining cases are from.

There are now 194 cases in total, with 90 of those active.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.