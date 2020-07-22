National Examinations Suspended Until Further Notice

The Ministry of Education has announced that all national examinations are suspended until further notice.

In a statement, the ministry referenced the upcoming lockdown of Grand Bahama and said: “Consequently, the Ministry wishes to advise that in an effort to ensure the safety of all concerned and to protect the integrity of the national examinations, the 2020 sitting of the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations is temporarily suspended effective immediately until further notice.

“The Ministry of Education advises students to continue their preparations for these crucial examinations as they will be held at a later date in accordance with the advice of the competent authority guided by Ministry of Health officials.

“Meanwhile the public should stay tuned to official media reports and the Ministry’s official social media platforms for relevant updates.”