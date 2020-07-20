Ten Bailed For Fishing Offences

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TEN fishermen who were accused of using an air compressor to catch over 400 pounds of undersized fish were yesterday granted bail ahead of their trial.

Rodney Ferguson, 64; Ethan Saunders 56; Emilio Louis, 56; Mark Johnson, 56; Korndo Rolle, 40; Julian Albury, 27; Ashton Alcegane, 27; Hector Plaincencia, 58; Jose Delgado, 55; and Emilio Louis, 56, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited apparatus and another count of possession of undersized fish.

According to the prosecution, the men were found with air compressors on July 8, instruments they believed the fishermen planned to use to catch fish. During the arraignment, the defendants were also accused of catching 412 pounds of Nassau grouper, which all weighed less than three pounds each.

Yesterday, the men, who were represented by attorney Geoffrey Farquharson, denied the allegations and the matter was adjourned to October 26 for trial.

All of the defendants were released on bail in the interim.