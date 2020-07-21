Exempted persons include: • Essential services workers at: -The Rand Memorial Hospital and other public health and mediical facilities -Quarantine Centre -Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, NEMA, OPBAT -Department of CorrectionalServices -Department of Immigration -Customs Department -Ministry of Environment and Housing • Members of the National Food Distribution Task Force, Grand Bahama Food Distribution Centres and NGOs for the purpose of food distribution. • Industrial businesses, including: -Polymers International; -Grand Bahama Power Company; -Grand Bahama Utility Company; -Bradford Grand Bahama Limited; -PharmaChem Technologies G.B. Ltd. and subcontractors; -Freeport Container Port Ltd; -Bahama Rock - Martin Marietta; -Buckeye Bahamas Hub Ltd and subcontractors; -Grand Bahama Shipyard; -Bahamas Industrial Technologies Ltd.; -Bahamian Brewery; -Tropical Shipping; -MSC Bahamas; -Freeport Aggregates Ltd; and -Quality Services Ltd. • Print and electronic media, security guard companies, Grand Bahama Airport Company and Air Traffic Controllers.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced a two-week lockdown for Grand Bahama from Thursday including a shutdown of all flights and sea vessels (except for essential goods) following the surge of COVID-19 cases there.

Making the announcement outside Parliament on Tuesday morning, Dr Minnis said the lockdown will take effect beginning Thursday, at 7pm until Friday, August 7th at 5am.

At 6pm tonight all domestic flights in and out of Grand Bahama will cease.

During the lockdown, food stores will be allowed to operate Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm.

Pharmacies, water depots and gas stations will be allowed to operate Monday to Friday from 7am to 1pm for the general public.

The Grand Bahama Humane Society and waste disposal and sanitation companies will be permitted to open Monday to Friday 7am to 1pm for the general public.

Food stores, pharmacies, gas stations and water depots will be allowed to operate on Saturdays 7am to 1pm for essential workers only.

Construction activities related to hurricane preparedness are permitted but permission to buy supplies will be on an emergency basis only once the lockdown begins. Religious services must be virtual.

Dr Minnis said you may only leave home in an emergency or if you are an essential worker.

The Prime Minister added that the government will do all it can to help those in need during this lockdown. Food vouchers are to be be distributed and police and Defence Force will be in place using PPEs as needed.

Dr Minnis said the lockdown is absolutely necessary, saying “today, we are in a an emergency situation.”