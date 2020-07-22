Sandilands Visits Cancelled

ALL visitation has been suspended at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and Geriatric Hospital until further notice.
Out-patient services including rehab, dental services, beauty salon and the adult psychiatric day patient programme have also been suspended, the Public Hospitals Authority said.
These restrictions have been put in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID