Ub To Carry On Remotely

UNIVERSITY of The Bahamas will continue remote operations with the exception of a small number of courses for the upcoming academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All lecture, seminar, tutorial, some laboratories and practicum courses will take place virtually for the upcoming fall and spring semesters.

“For these courses, distance education technologies will be used to deliver the course 100 percent via virtual means. There will be no on-campus visits, visits to other designated sites, or in-person events,” said UB president Dr Rodney Smith in a statement.

“These courses have both synchronous and asynchronous elements. These are not self-paced and have substantive faculty-initiated interaction as an integral part of the course.”

Dr Smith also noted that a limited number of courses will be held face-to-face with strict social distancing protocols, mask wearing and facial shields.

“These exceptions include, but are not limited to clinical rounds; studios; kitchens; specified fieldwork and some laboratories,” Dr Smith said.