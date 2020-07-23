Atlantis Staff Seek Help From Social Services

By EARYEL BOWLEG

SOME Atlantis workers have turned to the Department of Social Services for assistance amid the resort's protracted closure.

The resort is considering not reopening until November, according to Tourism Minister Dionisio D'Aguilar on Tuesday. While he explained he has not been given a specific date, Mr D'Aguilar said "a period slightly before Thanksgiving" was indicated in discussions.

The Tribune met 39-year-old Tabitha Munroe at the Department of Social Services on Baillou Hill Road. She said she has "written off the rest of this year," noting the hotel has missed the high peak season.

"I don't really know how to feel. I kind of expected it," she told The Tribune about Atlantis' delayed opening.

"November is not really a busy month in the hotel. It doesn't really pick up until around Thanksgiving, so we pretty much already lost a lot of our high peak season to this. So at this point, it is what it is. Nothing really surprises me anymore.

"That's the date they gave all we can do is wait and see," she added.

This is the second time for the mother of one is seeking assistance from the department. In addition to the money she gets while being furloughed, she said she has picked up odd jobs.

She added: "I started to do like a little of bit of sales…. like a little ice cream, popsicles and stuff like that around by mom. That's doing pretty good and then you know we receive little funds from Atlantis as well and then we got a little bit of assistance from the hotel union and then along with family I've been pretty well."

Annette Darelus, who was also at the department, said the assistance some hotel workers are receiving is not enough for those with children.

"So, you tell me when I get $300 and I get bills to pay, school is going to open how is it that you're going to supply for your child to get school uniform and other things for your children? I may not be (in that) category but I have other people and I have family members who's in that category."

The Paradise Island resort previously planned for a July 30 reopening, but recently announced an extended closure due to the increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the resort's key US markets.