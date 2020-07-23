Man On Child Sex Charge

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN man was yesterday remanded to prison over allegations he had sex with a minor.

Lamar Williams, 29, appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse after he was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old sometime between June and July of this year.

Williams was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to September 28 for trial.

Bail was denied and the defendant was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.