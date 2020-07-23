AFTER Ezra Russell told Tribune Business he is ready to close up shop three years after opening the largest hotel on Cat Island, the Fountain Bay Resort and Marina, readers posted their reactions on tribune242.com.

Tribanon said: “The wheels are going to come off for many at a time when our country is in dire straights and has never had worse leadership. Things will only get worse, much worse, under Minnis.”

There was this from Dawes: “And many more will follow. In a few years we will be able to look back and see which option we feel was the right one, but as of now the economic impact is starting to snowball as more companies realise this will not be over soon, and many owners are running out of money with no options left to take.”

Geostorm had this to say: “This is a very unfortunate situation to be in. Sadly no one has the right answers. We can only go by trial and error and do what little we can to keep our heads above water.

“It is frustrating that the country flattened the curve, but had some very irresponsible citizens who saw the need to travel and risk spreading the disease to their fellow Bahamians. Now everyone has to suffer tremendously.”

Sickened said: “The alternative is what? What would they do? They haven't said because . . . they don't have a plan. But, I know what they would do, it's what they always do. They will borrow hundreds of millions of dollars, about half of which would end up in the consolidated account. Then they would hand out money to several thousand people and some new organisations 'that help people'. Some of that would be filtered back to people in charge. They would also hire thousands of supporters even though there's no space or work for them to do. In short they would bring this country closer to bankruptcy at lightning speed.”

And in The Tribune’s online poll, we asked readers if they thought Renward Wells was a good choice to be the new Minister of Health.

At the time of going to press, 24 percent of those voting said they thought Mr Wells was a good choice, with 76 percent disagreeing with the decision.

Don’t miss your chance to join the debate on tribune242.com.