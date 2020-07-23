Two Charged With Drug Possession

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man who pleaded guilty to marijuana possession and cocaine possession with the intent to supply was fined $1,000 in the Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Bill Frazier was charged after officers seized 27 grams of Indian hemp and seven grams of cocaine from him on July 21.

The court was told officers proceeded to a residence on Homestead Street around 8.30pm. When the officers approached the door, they saw Frazier, who ran from the front room towards the kitchen. The officers gave chase and caught up. He was then shown a search warrant and told his home would be searched for drugs and firearms.

Officers discovered several foil wraps containing a quantity of suspected marijuana on a kitchen counter. They also found a green plate with 11 white rocks, suspected to be cocaine, on top of a refrigerator. Frazier was arrested. In an interview with police, he said he was rolling a marijuana cigarette and lacing it with a bit of cocaine when the officers came to the residence.

He pleaded guilty to both counts and was fined $350 for marijuana possession and another $650 for having the cocaine to sell. If he fails to pay the fines, Frazier will spend six months in prison.

Jermaine Wright, 23, was also charged with dangerous drug possession after officers found six grams of Indian hemp in his vehicle on July 22.

He pleaded guilty to one count of simple possession during his hearing before Magistrate Turnquest-Deveaux and was fined $150 or one month in custody.

The court was told officers were on patrol in the Kemp Road area around 6.50pm when they saw a red Dodge occupied by Wright. The prosecution said when the defendant noticed the police vehicle, he began to act in a suspicious manner. Officers approached Frazier and informed him he would be searched for dangerous drugs and firearms.

During their search, officers discovered four silver foil wraps in one of Wright's pants pockets. All of the wraps contained a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Wright was arrested. In an interview with police, he admitted to the offence and said he found the drugs on Potter's Cay Dock.

According to the prosecution, the drugs had a street value of $30.