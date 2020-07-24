Govt Allows Commercial Flights From U.S. – With 14 Days Quarantine

THE government has reversed its decision banning commercial flights from the United States to the Bahamas, mandating instead that travelers from all countries quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in this country.
The latest Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic) Order 2020, released on Wednesday, contains the adjustment. This comes as Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to announce new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 during a press conference at 6pm on Friday.
The latest emergency powers order says visitors arriving on international commercial air travel must submit to quarantine in a government facility at their own expense and undergo a RT-PCR COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test at the end of the quarantine period.
On Thursday the US Embassy in the Bahamas issued an alert telling its citizens: “All travelers entering the Bahamas via commercial air (regardless of country of origin, including the United States) must undergo a 14-day quarantine in a government facility upon arrival…”
Attorney General Carl Bethel said in a statement: “The provisions covering the admission of foreign visitors to the Bahamas were changed in order to create a uniform standard of treatment for all visitors to the Bahamas during this pandemic emergency. The creation of a uniform framework means that there is no longer any need to create any list of countries from which the Bahamas would accept commercial flights; which list thereby excluded other countries. Further it eliminates the need to continuously add or delete countries, as their circumstances might change.”
“Importantly, it allows for the protection of the Bahamian people from the possible dangers or travel-related contagion in a manner which is consistent with our treaty obligations and also with the provisions of the Chicago Convention, which regulates International Air Transport.”
Comments
hj 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Stop flights from the US,and 2 days later reversing that decision. who knows,by Monday maybe you will change your mind again. Is this a game? Keep doing these knee jerk reactions,and soon nobody in the world will care whether you open or close the borders,because nobody will want to come here anyway.
Clamshell 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Please explain: How is somebody from Florida arriving by yacht at a marina on Harbour Island less of a threat than somebody arriving at ELH from Florida in an airplane? I’m all ears.
TalRussell 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Please gracious Comrade, Sister Queen Liz, the stress amongst the POAL has done reached heights much worse than the damn virus. My Majesty in the name Royal Britannia, please summon the entire 35 House Elected redcoats MP's to make their speedy appearances atop Mount Fitzwilliam for a royal firing of the entire red central Authority. Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
You missed the appeal to l Sweet Jesus this time but if he is a just God he will work through gracious Comrade Sister Liz .one nod this is simply unbelievable
happyfly 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Translation - somebody has probably pointed out to our noble Papa that they are breaking international law by discriminating against US commercial airlines. The PM may be a Doc but he sure as sh.. doesn't have a clue about laws or the constitution
proudloudandfnm 43 minutes ago
First off no such law exists. Secondly the US is the epicenter of this pandemic and barring travel from that country during the pandemic is not discriminating its a safety measure...
The_Oracle 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Well, I suppose that is one way to fill your hotels: turn them all into Quarantined Government facilities. (Maybe Nationalized hotels?) Should get great vacay reviews.
BONEFISH 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
That was quick.I am confused.What caused this about turn?
SP 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
We need to stop reinventing the wheel and being too eager to make rules. Barbados used the same criteria and never closed its' borders which allowed longer stay tourists and residents to enter the country.
The government needs to be more truthful. Experience dictates the looming weekend lockdown is just the beginning of a long lockdown period if we are to get COVID back under control.
paulhummerman 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Barbados tests everyone on arrival and quarantines for just 24 hours, unless the result is positive. Definitely a smart approach.
WETHEPEOPLE 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
The PM needs to be lockdown. His irrational decissions makes no sense. Which tourist is coming here to quatantine for 14 days in a goverment facility of another country. Just tell the Bahamian people that the US said that your closure of the borders was unacceptable and therefore you reopene it. NO TOURSIT COMING HERE WILL QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYS.
THIS PM NEEDS TO RESIGN.....LIKE NOW!
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
MINNIS NEEDS TO RESIGN IMMEDIATELY!!!
hj 55 minutes ago
Our beloved politicians probably got a phone call and a metaphorical kick in the butt reminding them that they can try their emotional and spur of the moment decisions to their D- average electorate but not with other countries. Hope they enjoy their eggs in their faces.
proudloudandfnm 43 minutes ago
Minnis does need to resign, its painfully obvious this job is and always has been way over his head...
proudloudandfnm 38 minutes ago
I have no objection to this. If people wanna come and are willing and able to quarantine for two weeks cool. Now please apply the same rule to boaters and private aircraft.
Then you need to tell us the plan for survival without tourism until a vaccine is available...
